New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANSlife) It’s that time of the year again when we gear up for the festive season, indulging in all things sweet and celebratory. Adding to the festive fervour Marriott Bonvoy brings an exclusive range of specially curated Diwali gift hampers in association with couturier Manish Malhotra.

Intricately designed in sparkling white, embellished with gold porcelain, the hamper boxes feature artisanal mithai and spiced nuts which resonate with Manish’s design philosophy that reflects both elegance and decadence.

Manish Malhotra said, “Designing and curating this magnificent assortment of sweets along with the talented chefs of Marriott was truly a one-of-its-kind experience. It is a mellifluous confluence of beauty and modernity. The marriage of fashion elements with that of Marriott’s unique luxury culinary experience this Diwali will add the right amount of panache and finesse to the festive celebrations.”

Khushnooma Kapadia, Senior Area Director of Marketing, South Asia for Marriott International, said, “Diwali with Marriott Bonvoy holds a special place in our hearts when it comes to our portfolio of festive offerings throughout the year. We are taking the celebrations several notches higher this year as we collaborate with ace couturier Manish Malhotra, who brings his unmatched craftsmanship and fine aesthetics to our exclusive gift hampers curated for the season. This collaboration underlines our commitment to consistently innovate with creativity while elevating our offerings to classic perfection, giving our guests and patrons the pleasure and satisfaction of knowing something refreshingly new and distinctive awaits them in tangible and meaningful ways.”

Pre-order your hamper from anywhere across the country via — Landline: 011-43169690, WhatsApp for business: +91 97100 82100, or Emailing at Diwali2022@Marriott.com. The hamper will be available in three sizes — box of 18 sweets (Rs1250 ++); — box of 36 sweets (Rs 2500 ++); and a box with 12 sweets and four varieties of gourmet nuts (Rs1750 ++).

