Fashion designer Saisha Shinde came out in the year 2021 as a transwoman. She has since shared the journey of her transformation and spoke about how it made her come “alive”.

The popular designer is known for designing the finale gown worn by Harnaaz Sandhu at the 70th Miss Universe Pageant.

She was previously known by the name Swapnil Shinde and as a male designer had made a name for herself in the fashion design circuit.

Saisha recently took to her Instagram to share a note about her transformation and what it means to her. She said, “People often ask me questions like… you were such a handsome man… why did you do this to yourself… and my answer often is … it takes courage to accept who you are within and bravery even more so to fight and achieve the body that you are not born into!”

Here is her post:

The designer wrote, “I spent the next few years believing that I was attracted to men because I was gay, but it was only 6 years ago that I finally accepted to myself, and today that I accept to you. I’m not a gay man. I am a transwoman.”

Saisha talked about how her “coming out” to the public at large really helped her. She said, “I share this with you because my journey is far from over, yet today, I feel a sense of peace I have longed for all my life.”

Speaking a truth that many transgenders will identify with, Saisha said, “Accepting and sharing my truth hasn’t been easy.” Saisha then said that in her case she was blessed to have the support of her father. She wrote, “I’m blessed to be born to a father who has been an endless source of strength, a family who always came around for my happiness, and friends who have rallied through the toughest times.”