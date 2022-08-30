INDIALIFESTYLE

Designers Arpita Mehta and Kunal Rawal tie the knot

NewsWire
0
0

New Delhi, Aug 30 (IANSlife) Fashion designer Arpita Mehta tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend and fellow designer Kunal Rawal at Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai over the weekend.

Arpita posted several pictures of her private wedding on her social media with the caption, “This weekend was all heart, I married the best boy and celebrated with my most amazing people.”

The couple looked stunning for their ceremony. Rawal choose an ivory sherwani and Arpita wore a fabulous gold lehenga featuring mirrorwork.

The dreamy ceremony was attended by family, close friends, and celebrities like Bollywood power couple Mira and Shahid Kapoor. Mira chose to wear a lehenga sari from the brides’ collection.

20220830-211204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ministries to share ATR on implementation of Covid Vaccination Amrit Mahotsav

    Farmers reach Jantar Mantar, Delhi borders witness massive jams (Ld)

    Retired Nagpur woman medico murdered in cold blood by kin

    Telangana CM inspects construction of Secretariat