INDIA

Desist from using ‘Shiv Sena’ name: BJP MLA warns Shiv Sena (UBT)

NewsWire
0
0

BJP legislator Nitesh N. Rane on Friday warned the opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) to refrain from using the name ‘Shiv Sena’ which has been allotted to the faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Nitesh, son of Union MSME Minister Narayan Rane, said that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has given the ‘Shiv Sena’ name and its ‘Bow-and-Arrow’ symbol to Shinde.

“It officially belongs to them (Shinde faction) and nobody has the legal right to use the name of another. The other side led by Uddhav Thackeray must identify themselves clearly as ‘Shiv Sena (UBT)’ to avoid any confusions,” Nitesh Rane said while addressing mediapersons.

He further claimed that many Sena (UBT) leaders and even sections of the media continue to address their party as only as ‘Shiv Sena’ which is wrong and goes against the ECI’s award last October on the two parties which split after the political upheavals in June 2022.

Nitesh Rane said he would soon raise the matter with the Shinde Shiv Sena leaders, the BJP and others concerned to ensure their party name is not misused in any manner.

He also slammed the Maha Vikas Aghadi, especially his bete-noire, Uddhav Thackeray, for proving to be an ill-omen to the opposition alliance comprising Sena (UBT), Congress and Nationalist Congress Party.

20230428-111805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Now positive Covid report not mandatory for hospitalisation in Telangana

    Hijab row: Public order not a ground to curb fundamental rights,...

    ‘Output not suffered in work from home, rather increased in some...

    Oil and gas exploration in Arunachal; no eviction of tribals sans...