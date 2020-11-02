Desmond Cole, Katie Daubs among nominees of the 2020 Toronto Book Awards

The City of Toronto and Toronto Public Library have named the five titles shortlisted for the 2020 Toronto Book Awards. This year’s shortlisted titles include a novel, a graphic novel, a short story collection and two works of non-fiction and tell stories that reflect the diversity and depth of the communities that call Toronto home.



The titles selected for the 2020 short list are:

• Frying Plantain by Zalika Reid-Benta (House of Anansi Press)

• Dancing After TEN by Vivian Chong and Georgia Webber, project management and access support by Kathleen Rea (Fantagraphics)

• (Fantagraphics Books)

• In the Beggarly Style of Imitation by Jean Marc Ah-Sen (Nightwood Editions)

• The Missing Millionaire by Katie Daubs (McClelland & Stewart)

• The Skin We’re In by Desmond Cole (Doubleday Canada)



The winner of the 2020 Toronto Book Awards will be announced in a ceremony livestreamed from the Toronto Reference Library on November 30.

Speaking about the awards, Mayor John Tory said: “Without fail, the Toronto Book Awards highlight the authors and the stories of this creative and diverse city and I congratulate all of the nominees. Reading these inspiring stories is the perfect antidote to these challenging times and I encourage Torontonians to explore these titles and get reading.”

City Librarian Vickery Bowles added: ““Congratulations to all the talented nominated authors for their tremendous literary works. Now, more than ever, we need to hear diverse voices and experiences, and this year’s Toronto Books Awards shortlist certainly does this, honouring local authors whose work showcases the best of Toronto’s stories and cultures. We’re so proud to celebrate them all and encourage everyone to explore these essential books.”

This is the 46th year of the Toronto Book Awards. Established by City Council in 1974, the awards honour books of literary merit that are evocative of Toronto. The annual awards offer $15,000 in prize money. Each shortlisted finalist will receive $1,000, with $10,000 awarded to the winner. This year’s Toronto Book Awards Committee comprises volunteer members Kate Cayley, Michael Fraser, Liz Howard, Ben McNally and Naben Ruthnum.



