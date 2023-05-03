INDIA

Despite being jailed, Atiq murder accused active on social media

NewsWire
0
0

Lovelesh Tiwari, one of the accused in the murders of gangster Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf, is active on the social media despite being lodged in the Pratapgarh jail.

The Banda police are said to have taken serious cognisance of the contents posted on Tiwari’s social media accounts over the last two weeks.

The posts are inflammatory and hateful in nature, according to the police.

One of the accounts with the name “Maharaj Lovelesh Tiwari ChuChu” has been locked.

SP Banda Abhinandan said the police were trying to look for the person handling Tiwari’s social media accounts.

“We have started an investigation. This is serious,” he said.

Tiwari is one of the three hitmen who eliminated the brothers, who were in police custody, on April 15 in Prayagraj.

One of the posts shared on April 19 asked if people supported Tiwari. The post elicited 326 votes, with 42 likes and six comments.

In another account, a picture of Tiwari with his parents was shared on April 24.

A similar picture was posted on April 19 in another profile that is locked.

On Monday, eight posts were updated in quick succession on what is said to Tiwari’s primary account.

They were hateful in nature.

Officials said it appeared that others have access to Tiwari’s accounts and were posting on his behalf.

Tiwari is from Banda where his family lives.

20230503-082803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UP BJP to start 5 yatras from Dec 19

    Industrialist suicide case: K’taka BJP MLA, 5 others booked; action as...

    Day before one-day fast, Pilot speaks of self-respect of Rajasthan

    UP govt suffering from ‘mental bankruptcy’: Bhupesh Baghel