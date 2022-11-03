INDIA

Despite brisk start, only 32% polling in Andheri East bypoll (Ld)

NewsWire
0
1

Despite a brisk start on Thursday morning, around 32 per cent of the electorate voted for the bypoll to the Andheri East Assembly constituency here, the results of which would be declared on November 6, officials said.

According to Deputy Collector Prakash Patil, the constituency recorded about 31.74 per cent polling after voting closed on Thursday evening at 256 polling stations.

This is considered among the lowest voter turnout in recent years, although the state government had declared a public holiday for the entire constituency.

The main candidate in the fray is Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Rutuja Latke, the widow of former sitting legislator Ramesh Latke whose death in May necessitated the by-election.

She was put up as a joint candidate of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), and Latke contested on her party’s new name and symbol – Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and the Flaming Torch.

Latke faced competition from six other candidates — two from local political parties and four Independents — but is expected to romp home easily.

The contest lost its political sheen after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) last week withdrew its candidate Murji Patel, while others like Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena, Aam Aadmi Party, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena etc. did not field candidates for the bypoll.

A former BMC employee, Latke faced challenge from by Bala Nadar (Aapki Apni Party), Manoj Kumar Nayak (Right to Recall Party), and four Independents — Farhan Syed, Neena Khedekar, Milind Kamble and Rajesh Tripathi.

20221103-230606

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Men’s T20 World Cup: India head for Mission Australia with no...

    6,222 Indian nationals evacuated from Romania, Moldova: Scindia

    Ahmedabad man who murdered son, chopped up his body, arrested

    NDTV scrip galloping since Adani’s open offer