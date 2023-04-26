WORLD

Despite ceasefire, Sudan sees acute shortages of essentials: UN

NewsWire
0
0

Despite a ceasefire, shortages of essentials are becoming acute in Sudan, sending prices soaring while evacuees head for the borders, UN humanitarians has said.

Authorities reported that a 72-hour cessation of hostilities went into effect midnight Monday and appeared to be mostly holding Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said it received reports that civilians continue to flee Khartoum, Northern, Blue Nile, North Kordofan, North Darfur, West Darfur and South Darfur states. People are also crossing borders to surrounding countries.

“After 10 days of fighting, shortages of food, water, medicines and fuel are becoming extremely acute, especially in Khartoum and surrounding areas,” the office said. “The price of essential items — as well as transport — are skyrocketing.”

OCHA said that in Wad Madani, Aj Jazirah state, bordering Khartoum, prices of essential goods increased 40 per cent to 100 percent. Access to health care, including sexual and reproductive health care, is also critically impacted. The World Health Organization has confirmed 14 attacks on health care facilities since the start of the fighting.

“We and our partners continue to deliver whenever and wherever feasible,” OCHA said.

The UN Population Fund continues to support partners to provide life-saving health care, distribute supplies for safe births, and manage obstetric emergencies through a network of midwives.

“We also want again to emphasize the heroic efforts of the Sudanese people themselves,” the office said. “Civil society networks are responding to the most urgent needs in their communities, including mobilizing medical assistance, distributing food and water, and assisting civilians.”

Fighting broke out in the capital city of Khartoum on April 15 between two factions of the Sudanese military and quickly spread to different areas in the country. Data from the Sudanese Health Ministry said more than 400 people have been killed and more than 4,000 others wounded.

20230426-060802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Popular game Minecraft to soon receive new updates

    Nintendo partners with DeNA to strengthen digital games, services

    Aus state grants emergency powers to control energy crisis

    Apple may launch MacBook with OLED display in 2024