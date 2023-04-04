Though Kerala is going through its worst-ever financial crisis and despite facing flak for “frequent” foreign travel, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his team is all set for two more trips.

For his trip to the US in June, he has asked Chief secretary V.P. Joy to get the itinerary and a six member team has been formed for that and after his return then he flies to Saudi Arabia in September and for that a seven member team will decide his trip details.

Both these trips are for taking part in the Kerala diaspora meetings.

Leader of Opposition V.D.Satheesan who condemned the fresh foreign jaunts.

“The new fiscal has opened with the news that the second anniversary of Vijayan government which is being celebrated now is being done at a cost of Rs 125 crore and now comes the news that two foreign jaunts have been planned. Only Vijayan can do such acts and he is challenging the people,” the Congress leader claimed.

Numerous trolls had flooded the social media on the trips of Vijayan and his entourage including his extended family when they had visited Europe last year and there were numerous questions asked in the Kerala Assembly on the gains for the cash-strapped state from these trips which cost a fortune.

