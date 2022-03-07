Despite Guj govt claims, edible oil prices rose by more than 60%

The BJP government in Gujarat on Monday claimed that due to the stringent measures by the government, the prices of edible oil are under control for the last two years, despite Covid situation. But the figures released by the government in the state assembly tell a different story.

Replying to a question by Congress MLA Geniben Thakor, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Naresh Patel said there were several factors like shortage of labour, procurement of raw material, transportation issues during the Covid-19 pandemic, due to this there was a price hike in the international market for edible oils. However, the various steps taken by the Indian government kept the prices under control.

The Minister informed that at the national level, the Indian government gradually lowered taxes on imported edible oil like soyabean oil, palm oil and sunflower oil and by October 2021 it was reduced to ‘Zero’. Moreover, the refined palmolein oil was removed from the ‘Prohibited’ category to ‘Free’ category. Other than that, the central government announced the constitution of National Edible Oil Mission, which will prove to be significant step in making India self reliant and increase the production of oilseeds in the country.

But government claims apart, the price of one litre of groundnut oil in January 2020 was Rs 107 which rose to Rs 149 by December 2020 and then to Rs 164 a litre by December 2021. Similarly, the price of groundnut oil of 15 kg can was Rs 1,555 in January 2020 which soared to Rs 2,171 by December 2020 and then to Rs 2,349 by December 2021.

Likewise the price of 1 litre cottonseed oil was Rs 87 in January 2020 which jumped to Rs 104 by December 2020 and later to Rs 152 by December 2021. Similarly, the price of cottonseed oil of 15 kg can was Rs 1,263 in January 2020 which rose to Rs 1,512 in December 2020 and then to to Rs 2,193 by December 2021.

20220307-212802