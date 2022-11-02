Popular TV actress Kamya Panjabi recently suffered an injury to her right leg on the sets of ‘Sanjog’ while doing a fight sequence with her co-actor Shefali Sharma.

During a physical fight between the two, she had a hairline fracture around her knee and has been advised by her doctor to wear a full support bandage but despite that she didn’t stop the shoot.

She shared: “The sequence was very dramatic because Shefali and I were supposed to get into a proper physical fight which is seen very rarely in the TV industry. But, despite all the safety measures and precautions that were being taken, I suffered injury in my right leg.”

Kamya, who has done a number of TV shows, reality shows such as ‘Bigg Boss 7’ and movies like ‘Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai’, ‘Koi… Mil Gaya’ and others, is currently seen playing the role of a banjaran, Gauri.

She briefed about the sequence and added: “I fell and suffered hairline fracture in right leg.”

“However, that hasn’t stopped me from shooting because the show must go on, right?,” she said.

She expressed her gratitude for the support she is getting from the entire cast and concludes with: “The cast and crew is very supportive, they are taking very good care of me, and we all are managing to shoot very well with the much-needed rest and medication. I am really grateful to know so many people care for me and wish me well.”

‘Sanjog’ airs on Zee TV.

