The contribution of School of Law, University of Kashmir is a living history. It has been a gentle dewdrop invisible and unheard and yet brings into blossom the fairest of roses.

From decades, students from different parts of J&K have been coming to this seat of learning to taste the nectar of wisdom. It has proved itself centre of educational excellence in J&K, whose alumni are spread all across J&K and other parts of country.

School of Law, University of Kashmir holds an excellent academic record, and has the credit of producing scores of politicians, professors, lawyers, civil servants, and Justices, some of whom have been elevated to the position of Chief Justices of the different High Courts of the country.

Notably, recently-appointed Chief Justice of J&K and Ladakh High Court, Justice Ali Mohammad Magray was alumnus of School of Law, University of Kashmir. Mehboob Mufti, Former CM of J&K, also studied at ghe Law Department, University of Kashmir.

Other prominent politician produced by the Department include Peerzada Mohd Syed, Ali Mohammad Sagar, Mia Altaf, Mir Saifullah, Abdul Haq Khan, and Mushtaq Ahmad, who served as Ministers in Jammu and Kashmir. Justice Hussain Masoodi, Member of Parliament from Anantnag constituency, and legislators, namely Shamima Firdous, Saif-ud-din Bhat, and Bashir Ahmad Dar also have studied at school of law, University of Kashmir.

The School of law, University of Kashmir is very significant for its teaching, research and contributions to society. Established back in 1973 with the continuous efforts of Prof A.A. Wani and Prof. Riyaz Punjabi, the department started functioning in the Gandhi Bhawan, an auditorium situated inside the University of Kashmir close to Zabarwan Guest House. Subsequently, it was shifted to wooden barracks at Naseem Bagh.

From a small department in University of Kashmir, which initially it even did not have its own building, it has now progressed and grown into a prestigious Institute of legal studies. It has developed leaps and bonds in terms of infrastructure, academic domain, and other aspects and is presently the largest department of Kashmir University in terms of student intake. It is not hyperbolic to say that School Of Law is a university within a university.

Head and Dean, School of law, University of Kashmir Prof. Beauty Banday while speaking on the contribution of law Department said: “As a premier Institute of legal education in J&K, School of Law, University of Kashmir has proved stairway to the growth and development of thousands of students. It has for a long time now been able to accommodate demands of students who are interested to pursue law as a career. The law school has a state of art infrastructure and which as of now facilitates legal education for as many as 1,500 students and scholars at a time.”

School of Law, University of Kashmir carries the fragrance of the years of its unfolding and unravelling. It is significant for its historic legacies and for proving its ability to adapt to modern globalised world. The department constructed its new and second building in the year 2018. The new building has been built on the modern design, which is exquisite and aesthetic. The building design has a large glass front and all academic and faculty facilities are planned around a central atrium. The building is naturally ventilated and the UPVC fenestration system allows the building to be used in cold weather also, without being air-conditioned.

“The Department started its Masters Programme (LL.M.) in 1982 and B.A.LL.B. (5 year) integrated course in the year 2007. The Department, at present, has two buildings. One comprises classrooms and chambers for the faculty besides the offices of the Head/Dean. Moreover, the building was within it a Computer Lab, Library, Moot Court, examination Hall and Conference Room. The building has also a spacious library with modern facilities, Prof. Beauty Banday added.

The quirky location of School of Law, University of Kashmir provides an intellectually stimulating and tranquil environment for productive learning. It is flanked by the world famous Dal Lake on its eastern side and Nigeen Lake on the western side. The famous Hazratbal Shrine popularly called Dargah Sharif (‘the Holy Shrine’), which contains a relic, Moi-e-Muqqadas, which is widely believed to be the hair of the Islamic prophet Muhammad (PBUH), is just a stone’s throw from Law Department.

Many students from law department have won prestigious scholarships like Chevening Scholarship, Wong family Scholarship etc. Hasnain Khawja, a Chevening scholar and Advocate at Delhi High court says: “Five years spent in Law Department, University of Kashmir were the most enriching years of my life. Not only I have learnt academically there, but I learnt the real meaning of life.”

“Despite, very limited resources at their disposal, the law school over the years has emerged as the best law school in North India. Extra-Curricular activities were taking place every next day which gave students ample opportunities to hone their skills. Today, I find our alumni all across J&K and other part of country, holding very important positions and all of whom give credit to School of Law, KU for their success,” he added.

