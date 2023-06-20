The traditional fishing hamlets of Tamil Nadu are in despair after the fishermen who had ventured into the sea from Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi and other areas did not get the expected catch.

Syvestor Daniel, a fisherman from Kanyakumari who braved the rough seas and a directive from the fisheries department ventured into the sea said that their group could get only half of what was expected. He said that they had spent around Rs 1.5 lakh rupees for diesel and other expenses but the catch of shrimp could fetch only a little over 1.65 lakhs. He said that this would lead to no one venturing into the sea.

Fishermen of Ramanathapuram are also equally worried at the dwindling catch. Thomas Joseph, a fisherman from the hamlet while speaking to IANS said, “We are at a loss. Generally we get a good catch and things used to look up after the ban but this time our catch has come down just half of what we used to get. Yesterday, we could get only 200 kg of shrimps, lobsters and squids against 450 kg and you can very well understand the plight of us.”

The fishermen said that the environment pollution caused by major ships passing through international channels and usage of banned fishing nets were the major reasons for the dwindling catch. Many fishermen also cite the extensive use of monofilament fishing nets by country boats as being another reason for the loss of fish wealth.

Tamil Nadu fisheries department officials told IANS that they would study the matter and give a proper report to the government regarding the complaints raised by the fishermen.

