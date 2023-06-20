INDIA

Despite monsoon ban lift, decline in fish catch leaves TN fishermen worried

NewsWire
0
0

The traditional fishing hamlets of Tamil Nadu are in despair after the fishermen who had ventured into the sea from Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi and other areas did not get the expected catch.

Syvestor Daniel, a fisherman from Kanyakumari who braved the rough seas and a directive from the fisheries department ventured into the sea said that their group could get only half of what was expected. He said that they had spent around Rs 1.5 lakh rupees for diesel and other expenses but the catch of shrimp could fetch only a little over 1.65 lakhs. He said that this would lead to no one venturing into the sea.

Fishermen of Ramanathapuram are also equally worried at the dwindling catch. Thomas Joseph, a fisherman from the hamlet while speaking to IANS said, “We are at a loss. Generally we get a good catch and things used to look up after the ban but this time our catch has come down just half of what we used to get. Yesterday, we could get only 200 kg of shrimps, lobsters and squids against 450 kg and you can very well understand the plight of us.”

The fishermen said that the environment pollution caused by major ships passing through international channels and usage of banned fishing nets were the major reasons for the dwindling catch. Many fishermen also cite the extensive use of monofilament fishing nets by country boats as being another reason for the loss of fish wealth.

Tamil Nadu fisheries department officials told IANS that they would study the matter and give a proper report to the government regarding the complaints raised by the fishermen.

20230620-112007

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UP to start peritoneal dialysis facility soon

    Jaishankar participates in BRICS Foreign Ministers virtual meeting

    Telangana builds first KG to PG campus

    Serious grievance of destroying evidence: SC directs preserving CCTV footage in...