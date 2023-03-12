WORLD

Despite nationwide protest, French Senate passes pension reform bill

NewsWire
0
0

The French Senate has approved the country’s pension reform plan, despite the hundreds of thousands of people who have taken to the streets to protest a significant policy change that could define President Emmanuel Macron’s second five-year term.

The upper house of the French Parliament adopted the bill by 195 votes to 112, whose headline measure is lifting the retirement age by two years to 64, Xinhua News Agency reported.

A committee will hammer out a final draft, which will then be sent to the Senate and the National Assembly for a final vote, likely on Thursday, local media reported.

“After hundreds of hours of discussions, the Senate adopted the pension reform plan. It is a decisive step to make reform happen that will ensure the future of our pension system,” French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne wrote on Twitter.

Borne said she was “totally committed to ensuring the text will be definitively adopted in the coming days.”

On Saturday, some 368,000 people demonstrated across France against the government’s plan, the French Ministry of the Interior said.

The railway service in France was “heavily” disrupted, according to the French national railway company SNCF. However, metros and other public transport in the Ile-de-France region, where the French capital Paris is located, ran as scheduled.

20230312-104206

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bailey rules out replacing Finch as limited-overs skipper; praises his leadership

    Imran Khan warns Pakistan could turn into Sri Lanka if vote...

    Women’s T20I Player Rankings: South Africa openers Wolvaardt, Brits attain career...

    Mathys Tel, leader of Bayern Munich youngsters on a record-setting journey