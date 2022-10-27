HEALTHINDIA

Despite spike in pollution, some good news from UP’s NCR areas

NewsWire
0
0

As air pollution increases around Diwali, it also adds to the health related problems of the people.

However, in UP’s Noida and Greater Noida, a small improvement has been recorded in the level of air pollution this year. There is still time to rectify and prevent the situation from worsening.

Strong winds in Greater Noida are reducing the pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Noida and Greater Noida was 262 and 243 respectively.

In recent years, the AQI on the day after Govardhan Puja, was recorded at more than 400, in the dark red zone. The AQI of Noida stood at 299 on Tuesday and 262 on Wednesday.

Similarly, the AQI of Greater Noida has decreased from 272 to 243, and it is said to have the best air in the NCR. The most polluted city is Ghaziabad with an AQI of 273. Delhi, Noida, Faridabad and Gurugram follow.

Since the last three years,the AQI has surged up to 400 on the day after Govardhan Puja. But this year, due to the solar eclipse, the Puja was celebrated two days after Diwali, on Wednesday, which is why the AQI was low.

Four teams of the Noida Pollution Control Board and 10 of the Noida Authority are working in different zones to have the rules of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in force and a fine of Rs 50,000 is being imposed on anyone found violating them.

20221027-193604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Preparing for 3rd wave, Telangana sets up Covid Command Centre

    US sets grim new record for daily Covid-19 cases amid Omicron...

    Over 450 monkeypox cases confirmed in US’ Texas

    Congress, BJP engage in war of words in Raj over Covid...