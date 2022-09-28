Preparations are in full swing for actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding celebrations, which starts on Thursday in New Delhi. Their extensive menu will also have ‘chaat’, ‘tikkis’ and an assortment of desserts from old Delhi. Also, a person for ‘mehendi’ (heena) is being flown down from Rajasthan for the actress.

A source close to IANS from the wedding shared details about Richa and Ali’s wedding.

The source said: “Desserts are an assortment of dishes from Purani Dilli. There are chaats, tikis and lot of street food counters from across different parts of Delhi. The person making the Choley bhature is the guy who got famous due to Virat Kohli.”

The source added: “Mehendi person is being flown down from Rajasthan.”

According to the source, the “decor will have a lot of greens, blue and earthy colours to represent elements of earth and nature.”

The Sangeet ceremony is expected to have 100 guests and the cocktail will see over 150-200 guests attending the actors’ special day.

The source added: “Venue for Sangeet is a bungalow that is Richa’s friends where she has spent a good deal of time growing up. Folk singers will also be present during mehendi tomorrow.”

The Mumbai reception will be attended by people from the industry including Hollywood personalities such as Judi Dench and Gerard Butler, who too are expected to join the celebrations.

