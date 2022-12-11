‘Maddam Sir’ actor Rahil Azam and Reena Kapoor of ‘Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki’ fame have talked about being part of the new show ‘Aashao Ka Savera… Dheere Dheere Se’.

The story of the show revolves around Bhavna (Reena Kapoor) and Raghav (Rahil Azam), who are completely opposite. However, due to circumstances, they come close to each other and destiny gives them a second opportunity to fall in love.

Rahil said: “I’m interested to watch how my character develops, and I have no doubt that the audience will enjoy the intriguing story because it is an uncommon love story. In the same way that I did in my earlier television roles, I intend to give the character justice and win the audience over.”

Reena has been part of the TV shows such as ‘Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’, ‘Vishnu Puran’, ‘Jai Ganga Maiya’, and many more.

She added about the USP of the show and said: “Realistic photography, lighting, costumes, and performances. All of us are tired of the over-the-top performances, studios that are brightly illuminated, and hero heroines and other characters that are heavily made up. I think the audience will be able to unwind after this show.”

‘Aashao Ka Savera Dheere Dheere Se’ is all set to start on December 12 on Star Bharat.

