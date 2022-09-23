WORLD

‘Destruction, massacre’ outcomes of US, NATO presence in region: Iranian Prez

NewsWire
0
0

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said “destruction, occupation and massacre” have been the consequences of the presence of the US and the NATO in the (West Asia) region, the Iranian presidency’s website reported.

Raisi made the remarks in a meeting with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York on Thursday on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, Xinhua news agency reported.

Iran has taken in a large number of Afghan refugees and seriously fought against terrorism, a big threat to the region and the entire world, he said.

Turning to the ongoing crises in some regional states, the Iranian President added that the solution is to hold national dialogues without foreign interference.

He urged the UN to play a more “serious role” in the face of unilateral approaches and policies by some states.

Highlighting the UN’s important role in helping nations resolve their issues and preventing foreign powers’ interference in their internal affairs, Raisi stressed that the UN should be truly an organisation for all nations, not solely major powers.

20220924-031003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bird flu endangers penguin colony in South Africa: Media

    Sony unveils new game subscription service PlayStation Plus in North, South...

    At least 7 killed after boat capsizes in Ghana

    Pakistan floods still affect over 33 mn people: UN