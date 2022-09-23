Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said “destruction, occupation and massacre” have been the consequences of the presence of the US and the NATO in the (West Asia) region, the Iranian presidency’s website reported.

Raisi made the remarks in a meeting with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York on Thursday on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, Xinhua news agency reported.

Iran has taken in a large number of Afghan refugees and seriously fought against terrorism, a big threat to the region and the entire world, he said.

Turning to the ongoing crises in some regional states, the Iranian President added that the solution is to hold national dialogues without foreign interference.

He urged the UN to play a more “serious role” in the face of unilateral approaches and policies by some states.

Highlighting the UN’s important role in helping nations resolve their issues and preventing foreign powers’ interference in their internal affairs, Raisi stressed that the UN should be truly an organisation for all nations, not solely major powers.

