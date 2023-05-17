Detection of new cancer cases may have been hampered by the disruption of health care services due in the initial stages of the pandemic, a new StatCan report says.

In 2020, the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, about 140,330 new cancer cases were diagnosed and subsequently reported to the Canadian Cancer Registry (CCR). The national statistical agency says this represents an incidence rate of 449.5 new cancer cases per 100,000 people, a figure which is 12.3% lower than the average annual rate calculated over the previous five-year period (512.5 new cases per 100,000 people from 2015 to 2019). Overall, cancer diagnoses among the male population (-13.2%) declined more than those affecting the female population (-11.4%).

“Screening service disruptions, difficulties accessing primary care services, and fewer in-person appointments due to lockdowns and travel restrictions, all may have impacted the registration of new cancer cases in the Canadian population,” the StatCan report stated.

In the months that followed the first lockdowns in mid-March 2020, the number of registered cancer cases dropped from 11,510 in March to 8,640 in April and 9,235 in May, but returned to a count of 11,585 in June. From September to December, reported cancer counts were either comparable to, or higher than, the previous five-year average.

The observed incidence rates of the four most commonly diagnosed cancer types—breast, lung and bronchus, prostate and colorectal cancers—all appear significantly lower than the 2015-to-2019 average rate, with a relative percent difference ranging from -11.3% for breast cancer to -18.0% for prostate cancer.

The incidence rates of other frequently diagnosed cancer types—such as melanoma of the skin (-18.2%), thyroid (-16.1%), kidney and renal pelvis (-10.7%) and urinary bladder (-9.8%) cancers—were also substantially lower than previously observed. A similar situation has recently been reported with respect to the United States’ National Cancer Database.

In spite of the potential impact of healthcare service disruptions on cancer diagnoses, the 2020 incidence rates for some cancers exceeded the corresponding 2015-to-2019 average rates, StatCan says.

For example, the incidence rates for oropharyngeal (throat) (+13.9%) and anal (+3.5%) cancers both increased. In the case of anal cancer, the overall increase in incidence was driven by rising rates among the female population (+5.4%).

While both of these cancer sites are associated with the human papillomavirus (HPV), the incidence rate for cervical cancer, also strongly associated with HPV infection, did not significantly increase in 2020.

However, the incidence rate of acute myeloid leukemia, the most common type of acute cancer of the blood and bone marrow diagnosed in the adult population, exceeded its previous five-year average by 2.2% in 2020.