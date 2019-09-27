Detention of kids in J&K: SC refers plea to Constitution bench

New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Monday referred the petition challenging the illegal detention of children in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) since August 5, to the Constitution bench formed to hear the petitions challenging abrogation of Article 370.

The top court had on Saturday constituted a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice N.V. Ramana to hear the clutch of petitions related to Article 370, that gave a special status to J&K.

The petition has been filed by two child right activists and the Chief Justice had on September 20 observed that it raises crucial questions pertaining to the detention of children in J&K.

–IANS

ss/ak