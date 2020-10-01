Detention of Rahul, Priyanka illegal: Gehlot

Jaipur, Oct 1 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday condemned the Uttar Pradesh police and termed the detention of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as “illegal”.

Taking to Twitter, Gehlot said, “I strongly condemn the way UP police has detained Congress leader Rahul Gandhi ji & Priyanka Gandhi ji illegally. They misbehaved with Rahul ji. This is undemocratic & brutal use of force. UP BJP govt’s attempt to harass opposition leaders like this is reprehensible.”

“UP BJP govt’s actions smacks of political vendetta. They are acting in a dictatorial manner,” he said.

Rahul and Priyanka were detained near Yamuna Expressway when the duo, after being stopped on the highway, decided to march to Hathras to meet the family of the UP Dalit woman who was gang raped and died in a Delhi hospital earlier this week.

–IANS

arc/sdr/bg