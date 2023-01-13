BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Detroit Engineered Products showcases EV design at Auto Expo

NewsWire
0
0

Detroit Engineered Products (DEP), an engineering solutions and product development company based in the US, showcased its eMOD (electrification modules) electric vehicle design and development services for two-wheelers at the Auto Expo 2023 here on Friday.

DEP is also displaying its comprehensive range of advanced engineering and consulting services, such as Reduced Order Model (ROM) and expertise in Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) parametrisation, body engineering, exteriors and interiors, as well as the most recent advancements in the field of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

“We are happy to be part of this incredible exhibition, as we plan to meet potential customers at the buyer-seller forum to discuss futuristic automotive product development services,” Basant Sharma, Vice President of Detroit Engineered Products, said in a statement.

The company displayed the most recent version of its integrated CAE platform MeshWorks, which is outfitted with best-in-class capabilities for reducing CAE modelling time by 30 per cent with process automation and optimisation features.

“There is an exclusive demonstration of the most recent version of our integrated CAE platform, MeshWorks, which includes a focused toolset for EV development, eMOD. We can confidently promise faster turnaround time and optimised solutions during the design and development stage because of our efficient processes and highly-skilled team,” Sharma said.

20230113-170803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Indian electronic repair market can create over 5M jobs: MAIT

    India’s urban unemployment rate improves across genders

    Peace Dividend: Russia-Ukraine talks calm commodity price rise

    Google, YouTube to invest $13.2 mn to help fight misinformation