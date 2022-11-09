Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Wednesday condoled the loss of lives in the two back-to-back earthquakes that hit Doti district in the Himalyan nation.

Taking to Twitter, Deuba posted in Nepali: “Expressing my heartfelt condolences to the families of those who died in the quake. I have directed the authorities concerned for immediate treatment of the affected.”

Earthquake measuring 6.6-magnitude occurred in western Nepal whose centre was Doti district, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring Center. Another quake measuring 4.1 magnitude also occurred in the same district at 9:56 p.m on Tuesday.

20221109-173005