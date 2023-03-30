ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Dev Dutt says he hasn’t quit acting, but is ‘just taking a break’

NewsWire
0
0

Dev Dutt has reacted to the speculation that he has quit acting because he has not been seen on the screen for quite some time. Denying all theories, he said that he has not quit acting, but is just taking a break.

The actor is known for his performances in projects such as ‘Hey Prabhu 2’, ‘Crackdown’, the short film ‘Step Out’ with Neha Dhupia, and Marathi film ‘Janiva’.

Dev said: “I haven’t quit acting, I am just on a break. I believe that sometimes it’s important to pause work and spend some time to focus on other things. I am just exploring different aspects of life as an actor.”

He added: “I have been exploring content creation on social media and its been working really well for me too. It gives you the freedom to experiment as an actor. We usually don’t get time to think about all this. I was working back to back till ‘Hey Prabhu’, so I decided to take a short break from work. I am definitely not disappearing from the screens.”

Talking about his work, Dev said: “I have been very peculiar and choosy about the projects I choose in life because I do believe that the kind of project an actor chooses for himself decides his career in the industry.

“If you look at my career graph, I have always been particular about the projects I choose. So, I want to do characters which will leave an impact on the audience. I just don’t want to be an actor who is doing anything. I have been receiving good offers for projects and will sign something soon.”

20230330-161403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    2nd ODI: Starc’s five-fer, fifties from Marsh, Head power Australia to...

    Varun Dhawan shares ‘memories’ from Anurachal Pradesh

    Kunal Pandit’s single ‘Tu jo kabhi’ mirrors raw emotions

    On finishing shoot for Bengali film, Yami talks about her love...