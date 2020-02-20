Dev, Reshma progress to semi of Roland-Garros Junior Wild Card Series

New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) The first day of the Roland-Garros Junior Wild Card Series got off to a promising start here at the R.K. Khanna Tennis Complex, DLTA on Monday, with top seed Dev V Javia, 3rd-seed Chirag Duhan and unseeded duo of Nitin Jaipal Singh and Mohit A Bondree progressing to the semi-Finals of the Boys’ category.

In the girls’ category, top-seed Reshma Maruri, 2nd-seed Akanksha Nitture and unseeded Sanjana Sirimalla and Vaishnavi Adkar triumphed over their opponents.

In the first match of the day, Dev V Javia justified his top billing as he comfortably won 6-1, 6-0 against fellow Gujarat player Rudra Pratap Bhatt.

The second match of the opening day saw unseeded Nitin Jaipul Singh fight back against 4th-seed Uddayvir Singh to win the match 2-6, 6-4, 6-4. Third-seed Chirag Duhan found a worthy opponent in Haryana boy Ajay Malik, but eventually registered a victory in straight sets 6-4, 6-3.

In the final match of the boys’ category, unseeded Mohit A Bondree pulled off an upset as he defeated 2nd-seed Krishan Hooda 6-4, 7-5.

The girls’ category witnessed its own share of upsets as unseeded Vaishnavi Adkar defeated third-seed Sarah Dev convincingly in straight sets 6-3, 6-3. Fourth-seed Sandeepti Singh Rao was also outplayed by unseeded Sanjana Sirimalla as the latter put on a clinical performance to win 6-2, 6-2.

However, top-seed Reshma Maruri calmly fought off a late comeback by Nikita Vishwase to defeat her 6-2, 6-4 and proceed to the next stage.

Similarly, 2nd-seed Akanksha Nitture cruised to a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Uttar Pradesh player Vanshika Choudhary.

