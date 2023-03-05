LIFESTYLESOUTH ASIAWORLD

Devastating fire engulfs refugee camps in Bangladesh

NewsWire
0
0

A devastating fire swept through several camps of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh’s southeastern Cox’s Bazar district, destroying about 2,000 homes and leaving thousands of people homeless.

No casualties have so far been reported, according to local media on Sunday.

Emdadul Haque, duty officer at the Fire Service Control Room in Chattogram, told reporters that the fire started at camp No. 10 and subsequently spread to two other camps No. 11 and 12, Xinhua news agency reported.

On information, 10 firefighting units rushed to the area and brought the blaze under control at around 5 p.m. local time.

The cause of the fire, which broke out at around 2:45 p.m. local time, has not been ascertained with officials yet to comment on the accident.

Local media reports put the number of shanties destroyed fully or partially in the fire at about 2,000.

Many affected camp dwellers were seen lamenting their loss in the open sky Sunday night as most of them left behind all valuables to save their lives.

More than 1 million displaced Rohingyas from Myanmar are living in Cox’s Bazar, nearly 300 km southeast of the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka, according to local media.

20230306-003604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sonu Sood feels ‘humbled’ as Army calls him ‘real hero’

    Earthquake of 2.4 magnitude strikes near Delhi, mild tremors felt

    TN Police direct courier companies to get no-drug declaration from customers

    Sobhraj had free run of Tihar, staged escape to dodge execution:...