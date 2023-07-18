Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Tuesday directed to implement ‘One State One Portal’ digi-system which will bring together all Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) services online and stressed on importance of providing all services online to minimize the footfall in the offices.

He was presiding over the meeting of the Urban Development Department here.

The Chief Minister directed to make all essential services like property tax, bill payments, notices, all types of NOCs and permissions online, which would not only facilitate the people in getting prompt services but also help play down the corruption within the system.

He said the calculation and collection of property tax in all the ULBs would be conducted through an online platform.

To further streamline the operations, a fully automated online buildings permission system is being developed with the assistance of the Department of Digital Technology and Governance for all 61 ULBs, 35 notified SADA and 56 planning areas in the state.

This would enable real-time scrutiny of building drawings through auto scrutiny features, ensuring efficiency and accuracy in the approval process, said the Chief Minister.

During the meeting, Sukhu also reviewed the current water supply scarcity in areas falling under the Shimla Municipal Corporation and directed to take immediate action to restore the water supply schemes affected by the floods and in-situ treatment of turbidity.

Directions were issued to construct a dam on the Giri river to address the problem of silting and said the design of the dam would be prepared by the Power Corporation.

He also directed to repair the water tank in Seog having nine MLD water storage capacity. He said these steps would alleviate the water supply problem in Shimla town.

2023071841281