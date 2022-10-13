Launching projects related to pharmaceuticals, education and railways just weeks ahead of the Assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said these will have positive impact on the region’s progress and this became a reality with the state’s double-engine government that has ensured “approvals for projects and their fast progress”.

“Previous governments in Delhi did not care for the aspirations of the people of Himachal Pradesh,” Modi, who donned a multicolour Himachali cap, said in his public meeting in this town after flagging off high-speed luxury Vande Bharat Express and laying the foundation stones of Bulk Drug Park that will attract investment of around Rs 10,000 crore and provide employment to more than 20,000 people from Una town.

This is the fourth Vande Bharat train in the country.

With the launch of the train service, the travel time between Delhi and Chandigarh would be brought down to three hours from October 19.

“Various projects inaugurated or their foundation stone have been laid in Himachal Pradesh today. These will greatly benefit the people. The double-engine government is committed to improve railway connectivity.

“Our government is fulfilling the aspirations of 21st century India. New India is overcoming challenges of the past and growing rapidly.”

Recalling his long association with the hill state, Modi said: “I have been extremely lucky to have got several opportunities of visiting Himachal Pradesh in the past. My association with Himachal Pradesh is very old.”

This was Modi’s ninth visit to the state in the five years and second in almost a week.

Dedicating the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Una to the nation, Modi said the education sector related initiatives would immensely benefit the students.

The Bulk Drug Park at Haroli, which will be built at a cost of more than Rs 1,900 crore, will help reduce dependence on API imports.

The foundation stone of the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT)-Una was laid by Modi in 2017.

Thanking Prime Minister Modi for giving Vande Bharat train and the Bulk Drug Park to Himachal, Union minister Anurag Thakur said Modi gave back special status to the state. “Bulk Drug Park which can bring an investment of around Rs 15-20,000 crore and will give employment to over 30,000 given.”

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said the state is number seven in terms of ease-of-doing business. “I would like to thank Prime Minister Modi for giving Bulk Drug Park. Today every house in Himachal Pradesh has a gas connection.”

Earlier, Modi was accorded a warm welcome by the Chief Minister, Union Minister Anurag Thakur and Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on his arrival on board an Indian Air Force chopper at Pekhubela helipad in Una.

