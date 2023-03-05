INDIALIFESTYLE

Development of nation not possible without women’s participation: Smriti Irani

NewsWire
0
0

Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani on Sunday said that the development of any country is not possible without the participation of women.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has clearly said that if the country has to progress then women will have to ensure their participation in the development of nation. Without women’s participation, development of any nation is not possible,” she said at a function to mark the International Women’s Day which is observed on March 8.

Women who have done unprecedented work in various fields of the society were felicitated in a programme organised by Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha and presided over by the Morcha President Yogita Singh on the occasion.

The women who were honoured for their service on Sunday include Preeti Seth, Aashmeen Munjal, Sophia Garg, Padmavati Dwivedi, Pooja Sharma, Twinkle Kalia, Nilima Dutta Mehta, Amita, Shammi Talwar, Shailja Mohan, Kavita Gulati and Madhuraj Swadeshi.

Irani also said that after 2014, the way in which the government is taking care of women in the country is a form of a revolution.

The Union Minister said “we are honouring women in the name of Sushma Swaraj who set high standards”, citing whether it was getting separate toilets for girls in government schools, opening bank accounts for the first time for 22 crore women or the Ujjwala Yojana.

20230306-001203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Battle for UP: Cabinet Minister Sa=wami Prasad Maurya quits BJP

    Gujarat Police books army jawan for assaulting wife in front of...

    Ahead of D-Day, ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ song ‘Sulthan’ hits the speakers

    India reports 1,326 new Covid cases, 8 deaths