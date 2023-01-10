ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Deven Bhojani plays an entirely different character in ‘Taaza Khabar’

NewsWire
0
0

Actor Deven Bhojani, who is enjoying the response to his recently released OTT show ‘Taaza Khabar’, loved playing a non-comic character in the series. Deven has ruled the Indian television with his comic portrayals in superhit shows like ‘Baa Bahoo Aur Baby’, ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’ and ‘Khichdi’.

Talking about his character in ‘Taaza Khabar’, the actor said: “I play 46-year-old Mehboob, owner of a bakery situated in a middle-class locality. He’s a simple, large-hearted, righteous and God-loving father of a teenage girl and best friend of a much younger Vasant (Bhuvan Bam). Mehboob dyes his hair with reddish brown henna. He sports a french beard without the moustache.”

For him, this was something new as he isn’t habitual to such a get-up for his characters.

He further mentioned: “I’ve not used such a get-up earlier. Plus, unlike most of the other characters I’ve played so far, this one rarely creates humour. That’s the best part I like about him. Conscience-stricken Mehboob bhai goes through an emotional roller coaster ride about his friendship, principles, dilemma and much more.”

Produced by Rohit Raj & Bhuvan Bam under the banner BB Ki Vines productions, directed by Himank Gaur and written by the duo Hussain & Abbas Dalal, the series is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

20230110-150004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Popular TV actress Charrul Malik regrets divide between film and TV...

    Sayli Salunkhe: I’m learning to be more precise with my Hindi...

    LA-based musical twins do a Srivalli cover, Rashmika reacts (Ld)

    Action-packed ‘Agent’ teaser reveals the tough side of Akhil Akkineni