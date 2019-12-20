Devgn tweets pic with Kajol, fans shower praise

Mumbai, Dec 30 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn on Monday tweeted a picture of him with his actress wife Kajol and talked of their 21 years together, following which his fans praised him.

The star wrote on his Twitter handle @ajaydevgn: “Nearing the end of 2019 and closer to 21 years, still walking”.

It got 474 retweets and 6.3K likes as fans tweeted their approval.

While Ajay’s first movie ‘Phool aur Kante” came in 1991, the couple married in 1999.

One user said: “Please keep on walking like this, you two. Love you.”

One fan asked: “Why untagged @itsKajolD.”

“Love you Ajay sir, ma’am,” read one post.

One fan gushed: “One & Only Perfect Jodi In Bollywood.”

Others tweeted “More to go”, “Good luck and congratulations, “Waiting for Tanhaji”, “Gorgeous picture, sir”, and “Ram Sita ka Jodi.”

–IANS

tsb/saurav/prs