Devi Sri Prasad collaborates with Armaan Malik

Music composer Devi Sri Prasad, the man behind the musical force of the Allu Arjun-starrer, ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, has now joined hands with playback singer Armaan Malik for a new song titled ‘Kothaga Ledhenti’, in the upcoming Telugu film ‘Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga’.

While DSP has directed music for Kothaga Ledhenti, Armaan Malik has lent his voice to the song. Collaborating with each other has been a long held dream for both artistes. Commenting on the development, Devi Sri Prasad said in a statement, “These are exciting times for the Indian music industry. I’m excited that North and South are joining hands with this song.”

“It’s great to see everyone collaborating for some meaningful art in the industry. Armaan and I have always wanted to come together for a song and this is the perfect opportunity”, he added.

Armaan also took to his Twitter and wrote, “After many years of knowing each other we finally got to do a song together! I’m excited for y’all to listen to #KothagaLedhenti with rockstar @ThisisDSP.”

