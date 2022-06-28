Salman Khan’s ‘Bhaijaan’, formerly known as ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ has been mired with numerous changes and challenges ever since its announcement.

From the producer Sajid Nadiadwala bowing out, to the supporting cast leaving, Salman Khan has been dealing with plenty of chaos behind the cameras.

Even so, this is clearly a project close to Salman’s heart because he has been working extra hard and taking on the mantle of being a producer and staying on the forefront of managing this movie practically all by himself.

Apart from cast and producer changes, Salman Khan stepped in and changed the title of the movie. From ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’, he made it ‘Bhaijaan’.

Soon after Salman Khan took over the production of the movie under his Salman Khan Films banner, it was reported that he had roped in acclaimed ‘Asharfi’ composer Devi Sri Prasad for a background score for ‘Bhaijaan’.

However, as per sources Devi Sri Prasad and Salman Khan have parted ways. As reported by Bollywood Hungama, a source said, “Salman and his team were not really happy with the tracks that were composed by the musician for the film. While they stood out independently, Salman felt that they didn’t have the meat to fit into the film’s narrative. Hence, the duo mutually decided to part ways and team up on something even bigger.”

Salman Khan has reportedly planned to bring in multiple composers for the music of ‘Bhaijaan’ and as per latest reports from Bollywood Hungama, one of the composers is likely to be ‘KGF’ famed background composer Ravi Basrur.

A source told the portal, “Ravi Basrur did the background music of Antim, and Salman was bowled over by his talent. In-fact, he respects him even more for the journey he has in real life to reach the position he is in today. It was a no-brainer for him to approach Ravi Basrur to do the background score for Bhaijaan. When he approached Basrur, it was an instant yes from him as well, and he has already started to create a score for this action entertainer.”

The source added, “Ravi Basrur also composes music and is working on a special track for Bhaijaan as well. While he already has a theme music for Bhaijaan in place, he is also working on a soulful melody which will be shot in upcoming schedules.” Salman Khan wants to handpick the music and make a chartbusting music album for ‘Bhaijaan’. The movie is slated for release on December 30, 2022 and besides Salman, stars, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Venkatesh, Raghav Juyal, Palak Tiwari and Jassie Gill among others.