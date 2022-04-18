Salman Khan has had a busy year. Towards the end of 2021, he wrapped up his shoot for ‘Antim – The Final Truth’. Now the actor is busy with ‘Tiger 3’.

In the midst of this, he was supposed to start shooting for Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’. However, the actor and director had some creative difference, which led to Nadiadwala bowing out of the project, and Salman Khan stepping in to produce the film.

Since taking over, Salman Khan has been busy with the preparations for the movie. There were speculations that he will also be co-directing this with Farhad Samji, although that hasn’t been confirmed.

Now it seems the actor does not want to leave a single stone unturned when it comes to the quality of the project.

He has reportedly signed up noted cinematographer V. Manikandan for the movie and he has also roped in Devi Sri Prasad to be the music composer.

Devi Sri Prasad is a hit music composer for South Indian movies and has delivered back-to-back musical hits. Salman and Prasad have worked together in 2011 for the popular ‘Dhinka Chika’ song from the movie ‘Ready’. In 2020, for ‘Radhe-Your Most Wanted Man’, Devi Sri Prasad had composed the Hindi version of ‘Seeti Maar’ song.

It seems to be the latest trend to have multiple music composers for movie’s album and it looks like Devi Sri Prasad is on board ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ as one of the composers to add to the movie’s original tunes.

The movie will reportedly have Anai Arasu to choreograph the action scenes. The movie is said to be a cross cultural love story; therefore, it will have actors from both North as well South movie industries, one of them being veteran Telugu actor Venkatesh.

Zaheer Iqbal and Aayush Sharma are said to be playing Salman Khan’s younger brothers in the movie. The movie is reportedly going to go on floors within the next two weeks, and the first schedule will be in Panvel, where Salman had asked his production team to build a set.

‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ is slated for a December 30, 2022 release.