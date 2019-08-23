Devoleena Bhattacharya makes her debut in Assamese music video

Leh, Aug 29 (IANS) Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who is known for her role in TV show “Saath Nibhaana Saathiya”, will featured for the first time in an Assamese music video.

The song is titled “Ramdhenu”, and Devoleena is currently shooting for the song in Ladakh.

“I’m really happy and excited to star in an Assamese music video. As I belong from Assam and we speak Assamese, I literally enjoyed working with the team,” said Devoleena, who took to Instagram to share the news among her followers.

“Ladakh dairies… Coming soon ‘Ramdhenu’,” she wrote along with a few photographs in which she can be seen flaunting her yellow sari against the backdrop of valleys of Ladakh.

“Ramdhenu” is directed by Sachin Baruha.

–IANS

sim/vnc