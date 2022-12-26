HEALTHINDIA

Devotees have to undergo RT-PCR test to meet the Dalai Lama

NewsWire
0
0

After five foreigners were found Corona positive in Bodh Gaya, the district administration has directed the officials of the Dalai Lama trust to make Covid test mandatory for those who want to meet the Tibetan spiritual leader during the Kaal Chakra Puja.

The Dalai Lama is currently in Bodh Gaya for the Kaal Chakra Puja which will continue for one month. The Dalai Lama is scheduled to give a spiritual speech from December 29 to 31.

The decision to make Covid test mandatory was taken after five foreigners, including three British nationals and two Myanmar nationals tested positive for Corona on December 23.

Confirming the development, Gaya DM Tyagarajan S.M. said they came from Bangkok and are residing in hotels of Bodh Gaya. One of the infected persons was allowed to go to Delhi after her second test report returned negative.

As per the directive, any devotee who wants to meet the Tibetan spiritual leader has to undergo RT-PCR test and will be allowed only after his/her report returns negative.

The district administration has constituted a dedicated medical team which will be available at the Tibetan monastery.

The district administration has also advised all the visitors to follow Covid protocols such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

20221226-214203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delta variant drives fake Covid vax certificates on Telegram

    Govt imported 20 cryogenic tankers of 10 & 20 MT, allocated...

    At 249, Delhi reports highest single-day Covid tally since June 13

    689 Ukrainians vaccinated with AstraZeneca report side effects