Devotees pay tribute to Guru Gobind Singh in Golden Temple

Tens of thousands of devotees on Thursday visited the holiest of Sikh shrines, Harmandir Sahib, popularly known as the Golden Temple in Amritsar, to pay tributes to Guru Gobind Singh on the occasion of the 365th birth anniversary of the 10th Sikh guru.

The Golden Temple was decked up in festive spirit.

Braving chill, since early morning thousands of devotees have turned up to offer prayers at the shrine and took dip in the holy sarovar at Golden Temple.

The Sikh devotees participated in Nagar Kirtan at Harmandir Sahib ahead of the birth anniversary of the tenth Sikh leader Guru Gobind Singh.

Elsewhere in Punjab, people thronged various shrines in Amritsar, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Patiala and other towns.

The festival spirit could also be seen in Chandigarh and towns and cities in Haryana.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Guru Gobind Singh.

“His unparalleled courage would continue to motivate people for years to come,” Modi tweeted, and posted a previous clip of his speech lauding the guru.

“On the sacred occasion of his Parkash Purab, I bow to Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji and recall his contribution towards serving humanity. His unparalleled courage will continue to motivate people for years to come,” the Prime Minister said.

December 26 was celebrated as Veer Bal Diwas from 2022 as a tribute to the bravery and martyrdom of Guru Gobind Singh’s sons.

20221229-103404

