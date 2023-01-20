BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

DFS Secretary asks banks to raise credit penetration in aspirational districts

NewsWire
0
0

With a view to increase credit penetration in aspirational districts, Secretary, Department of Financial Services Vivek Joshi chaired a review meeting on Friday with Lead District Managers (LDMs) of these districts and State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) convenors.

During the meeting, the progress of 112 Aspirational Districts under Targeted Financial Inclusion Intervention Programme (TFIIP) was discussed in detail. The progress of 10 selected districts under Utkarsh programme was also reviewed.

The review meeting was also attended by senior officials of NITI Aayog, Panchayati Raj, and DFS.

Joshi appreciated the efforts of SLBCs and LDMs in furthering the drive of financial inclusion in the country and requested LDMs and SLBC convenors to utilise the next six months with renewed vigor and zeal to achieve the set milestones.

Officials said that during the review meeting, it was impressed upon the banks to work on further increasing credit penetration in these districts and ensure availability of at least one banking outlet within 5 km of all inhabited villages.

Moreover, banks were also requested to run financial literacy camps in villages with the help of Panchayati Raj institutions to further improve the performance of financial inclusion schemes. A reward and recognition program for performing districts and SLBCs was also discussed, said officials.

20230120-173604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Punjab planning to equip all govt buildings with solar panels

    Mumbai, Delhi get direct connectivity with Vietnam’s Da Nang

    Budget 2022: Increase in custom duty on Aluminium scrap from 2.5...

    Petrol, diesel prices unchanged for fortnight