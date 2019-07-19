DG resolves issue over absence with MP Assembly Speaker

Bhopal, July 19 (IANS) Director General of Madhya Pradesh Police, V.K. Singh, whose absence from the Assembly gallery during discussions on the Home department had led to an unprecedented deferment of the Home Minister’s reply in the House, met the Speaker to resolve the issue on Friday.

Speaker N.P. Prajapati had taken a serious note of the DGP’s absence saying it would be treated as contempt of the House.

Prajapati had asked state Home Minister Bala Bachchan to defer his reply to a debate on his department’s grants as the state police chief was absent from the House.

The Speaker said the police chief’s absence on Thursday would be treated as contempt of the House.

Director General of Police V.K. Singh had gone to Delhi for a meeting. But 11 other officers, including the Principal Secretary (Home) were present in the gallery.

Senior opposition leader Narottam Mishra raised the point of order asking the Home Minister if the DG had his permission for absence from the House, leading to a heated debate over the bureaucratic indiscretion.

The Speaker questioned the attitude of the bureaucracy and asked the Home Minister, Chief Minister and Home Secretary to take action in the matter.

–IANS

naidu/kr