BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

DGCA amends rules, airlines to reimburse up to 75% of ticket cost if downgraded involuntarily

NewsWire
0
0

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday amended rules on facilities to be provided to passengers by airlines due to denied boarding, cancellation of flights and delays in flights.

The amendment will allow the passenger, who is downgraded involuntarily and is carried in a class lower than that for which the ticket is purchased, to be reimbursed by the airline.

For the domestic sector, the reimbursement will be 75 per cent of the cost of the ticket including taxes.

For the International Sector, it will be 30 per cent of the cost of ticket including taxes for flights of 1500 km or less, 50 per cent of the cost of ticket including taxes for flights between 1500 km to 3500 km and 75 per cent of the cost of ticket including taxes for flights more than 3500 km.

“DGCA has amended its Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) Section-3, Series M Part IV Facilities to be provided to passengers by airlines due to denied boarding, cancellation of flights and delays in flights to strengthen the rights of air travellers affected by downgrading of their ticket,” said the aviation regulator.

20230125-184402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    First-ever surety bond insurance product to be launched on Dec 19:...

    2.50L tonnes of onions procured to meet lean season demand

    IMAC announces pricing of $200 million IPO on NASDAQ

    Fish production reaches all-time high, shows data