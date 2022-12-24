BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

DGCA approves Garuda Aerospace’s Kisan drone

NewsWire
0
0

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued the Type Certification for the Kisan or farmer drones made by Garuda Aerospace, the company said.

Garuda Aerospace also said it has an order book of 5,000 drones.

According to Garuda Aerospace, the DGC Type Certification is provided on the basis of the quality check of the drones and is issued after a rigorous testing process for the unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV).

The Type certification was introduced by the Indian government in August 2021 under Drone Rules.

Following the Type Certification for the GA-AG model, Garuda Kisan Drone – priced at Rs.4.50 lakh- is now eligible for Rs.10 lakh unsecured loan from Agri Infrastructure Fund at five per cent and 50-100 per cent subsidy from the Government of India.

“We are powered and blessed with strong demands of manufacturing 5,000 drones in the next five months catering to many opportunities. With receiving approvals we are certain that the necessary utilization of skills with significant sector growth will be seen,” Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO, Garuda Aerospace said.

The company is also a DGCA authorised Remote Pilot Training Organisation (RPTO) to train people to operate drones.

20221224-143805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    WhatsApp rolls out disappearing messages shortcut on Android beta

    OMCs continue to hold petrol, diesel prices as global crude rates...

    Fishermen with boats stage protest at Vizag Container Terminal

    Sensex up 750 points, Nifty above 14,500