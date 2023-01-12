INDIA

DGCA initiates probe into Spicejet passengers waiting at aerobridge

NewsWire
0
0

Aviation regulator DGCA has initiated a probe into an incident in Delhi airport where passengers of a Bengaluru-bound Spicejet flight had to wait for a long time at the aerobridge.

According to the airline spokesperson, SpiceJet flight SG 8133 (Delhi-Bengaluru) on January 10 was delayed on account of weather disruption in the network and the aircraft’s previous rotation. As a result of this, the incoming crew was not legal to operate the subsequent flight to Bengaluru and crew was arranged from another incoming flight which was legal as per duty time limitation.

On an average, the turnaround time for a Boeing aircraft is 40-45 minutes at Delhi airport while on this particular flight the turnaround time was around 20 minutes more than the average turnaround time. As passengers had completed the security check they were requested to wait at the aerobridge. Water was served to passengers who were on the lower floor near the aircraft door and aerobridge passage. The video was shot outside of the boarding gate that had limited access. All passengers on the said flight were provided service recovery vouchers, said the spokesperson.

A senior official of the DGCA said that the regulator is looking into the matter and has sought a report on this.

Recently, Aviation regulator noted that Go First airline had failed to comply with the relevant rules in the incident of a flight leaving behind 55 passengers in the passenger coach at Bangalore airport on January 9. DGCA had issued show cause notice to the Accountable Manager/ Chief Operation Officer of Go First as to why enforcement action should not be taken against them for dereliction of their regulatory obligation.

20230112-153603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Apple brings Spatial, Lossless Audio to India, on Android very soon

    The changing face of fitness in India

    Zoya Hussain: My ‘Grahan’ character can change gender perceptions

    ‘China Plus One’ strategy creating opportunities for Indian players