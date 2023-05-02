In a latest development, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a show cause notice to low-cost carrier Go First after the airline abruptly cancelled fresh bookings for May 3-4.

An official said that the DGCA recently became aware that Go First has cancelled all of its scheduled flights on May 3 and May 4 without providing any prior notification to the regulatory authority.

This act of sudden cancellation by the airline is considered to be a violation of the conditions of approval for scheduling, according to the aviation watchdog.

“The airline did not report the cancellations in writing along with reasons for the same. This non-compliance with the approved schedule and failure to adhere to the provisions of CAR, Section 3, Series M, Part IV, has resulted in passenger inconvenience,” said the DGCA.

The DGCA has taken note of these violations and has issued a show cause notice to Go First, seeking an explanation for its actions, it said.

In a major blow to its passengers, Go First on Tuesday announced that all its flights will remain cancelled on May 3-4. Adding to the uncertainty, the Mumbai-based airline has also stopped taking bookings for the next two days.

The move came after Go First, which has around 5,000 employees, filed an application for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), as confirmed by its CEO Kaushik Khona.

The airline is currently facing financial difficulties due to non-supply of engines by Pratt & Whitney (P&W), which has led to the grounding of 28 planes.

In a statement, the airline said, “Go First is facing a financial crunch due to non-supply of engines by P&W that has forced grounding of planes. The CEO has filed an application for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings before the NCLT.”

20230502-190802