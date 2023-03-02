A official of India’s civil aviation regulator DGCA committed suicide at his residence in south Delhi and his wife followed suit sometime later, a Delhi Police officer said on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Ajaypal Singh, 37, and Monika, presently residing at Transit Camp Hudco Place in south Delhi. They were married for just three months.

According to police, Singh, who was an operations manager at the DGCA, was found lying unconscious by his wife after he attempted suicide. She took him to hospital where he was declared dead.

“Initial investigation suggests that the woman returned home, locked the door, and committed suicide,” said a police official privy to the investigation.

“A police control room (PCR) call was received at around 2.49 a.m. on Thursday after the woman did not open the door. The call was made by Ashish Tiwari, who was a friend of Ajaypal Singh. The door was broken open by a security guard,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, South, Chandan Chowdhary.

Monika was found lying unconscious on the floor with froth coming out of her mouth. She was rushed to Safdarjung hospital where the doctors declared her dead.

“Both bodies are in Safdarjung Mortuary. The couple got married in November 2022 and a police team is probing the matter to ascertain the reason behind this step. No suicide was recovered from the house,” the DCP added.

Singh’s elder brother Yogendrapal Singh Orgay, who came from Mumbai after he came to know about the incident, said that he last spoke to his brother on Wednesday and said that everything was going smoothly.

“I spoke to him around 1 p.m on Wednesday and invited him and his wife to come to my home on Holi,” he said, adding that the couple used to fight over some petty issues often and his brother used to inform him about their fights.

Singh’s brother-in-law BS Ghritlehare said that Yogendrapal Singh told him about the incident after which he reached Delhi.

“I am posted in Chhattisgarh Police. The couple used to have petty fights and I spoke to them several times. Everyone is shocked about the step of ending their lives,” Ghritlehare said.

