DGCA officer, wife commit suicide at their Delhi home

A 37-year-old DGCA officer and his wife committed suicide at their residence in South Delhi, an officer said on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Ajay Pal Singh and Monika, presently residing at Transit Camp Hudco Place in South Delhi.

Singh worked as an operations manager at the DGCA.

According to police, Singh was found lying unconscious by his wife after he attempted suicide at his home. Singh was taken to the hospital by his wife, Monika but was declared dead.

“Initial investigation suggests that the woman returned home, locked the door,” said a police official privy to the investigation.

“A police control room (PCR) call was received at around 2.49 a.m. on Thursday after the woman did not open the door. The call was made by Ashish Tiwari, who was a friend of Ajay Pal Singh. The door was broken open by a security guard,” said Chandan Chowdhary, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

Monika was found lying unconscious on the floor with froth coming out of her mouth inside the house. She was rushed to Safdarjung hospital where the doctors declared her dead.

“Both bodies are in Safdarjung Mortuary. The couple got married in November 2022 and a police team is probing the matter to ascertain the reason behind this step. No suicide was recovered from the house,” the official added.

20230302-154004

