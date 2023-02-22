BUSINESS/ECONOMYHEALTHINDIA

DGCA recommends measures for mental health promotion of flight crew, ATCOs

NewsWire
0
0

Keeping in view the fact that stress-related issues can negatively impact professional performance of flight crews and Air Traffic Controllers, aviation regulator DGCA has proposed some recommendations including Peer Support Programme and Pre-Employment Psychological Assessment.

The regulator is of the view that the pressures and stressors at workplace and personal life routinely cannot be addressed through these professional skills, procedures or knowledge.

“Stress coping mechanisms, often adopted as a normal human being, may fail in the demanding environs of aviation. Any perceived or real failure to cope with the stressors can have dramatic effects on their mental wellbeing and can negatively impair their professional performance,” it said.

These concerns about the mental health of flight crew and ATCOs led to the formation an ‘Expert Committee’ at DGCA of experienced DGCA officers, air safety, clinical aerospace medicine and mental health experts (psychologists), with an aim to provide best practices and guidance for operators and stakeholders in the field of mental health promotion.

Three major domains were identified where the interventions were recommended including mental health assessment during the medical assessments, Peer Support Programme (PSP), and pre-employment psychological assessment.

A separate, standalone and customised training by a trained clinical psychologist for the flight crew and ATCOs to recognise and manage the adverse effects of mental health conditions has been recommended.

The basic elements of the Peer Support Programme include trust between management and crew, education of flight crew/ATCOs regarding self-awareness and facilitation of self-referral, assistance provided by professionals, defining the process of ‘returning to duty’ and management of barriers resulting from fear of loss of licence, referral system to DGCA Medical Directorate and defining the initial and recurrent training of the peers.

It is recommended that the mental health promotion be embedded within the Safety Management System (SMS) of the AOP holder/AAI (for ATCOs), subject to maintenance of confidentiality, said the regulator.

Under Clinical Psychology and Psychiatry Evaluation, it has been said that whenever, there arises concerns regarding the mental state of a flight crew or ATCO that has direct or indirect effect on his or her performance and ability to operate safely (such as after an incident or accident or as assessed by the peer support programme), a detailed clinical mental health assessment needs to be undertaken at one of the Indian Air Force Boarding Centres. Such cases shall be referred by the organisation to DGCA Medical Directorate for permission for a ‘Special’ medical examination.

20230222-174201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Technological transformation has led to good governance: FM

    TVS Motor moped sales down in FY21

    Public sector banks are stable now after PCA: Nirmala Sitharaman

    RBI cautions cooperative societies against use of word ‘Bank’ in their...