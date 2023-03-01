BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

DGFT simplifies process of levying Composition Fee for Export Obligation Extension

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has notified amended rules for implementing all PRC (Policy Relaxation Committee) decisions regarding the levy of Composition Fee.

The DGFT has extended the benefit of reduced Composition Fee for cases where it has allowed an extension in EOP (Export Obligation Period) and/or regularisation of exports already made.

As per the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the rationalisation of Composition Fee calculations aids in automation and accelerated delivery of services by attempting to make the procedure simpler and more understandable.

The revised Composition Fee model, which is based on a specific rate for different levels of the ‘CIF value of Authorisation,’ is less complicated and simpler to calculate. This will assist in streamlining the compliance process with minimal human intervention, reducing the risk of discrepancies and confusions.

Automating the process will result in faster service delivery by reducing the need for manual calculations and paperwork. This initiative aims to integrate a uniform and transparent system for implementing all PRC decisions, including past decisions related to levying Composition Fee in the case of extending Export Obligation Period (EOP) and/or regularisation of exports made under the Advance Authorisation Scheme.

The goal is to make doing business easier and reduce transaction costs, said the Ministry.

Calculation simplification also contributes to the “Ease of Doing Business” mission by reducing complexity and making the procedures relatively easy for exporters.

The DGFT is working towards this goal by making the Composition Fee calculation procedure smoother and easier to understand for exporters.

