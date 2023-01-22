INDIALIFESTYLE

DGPs meet: PM Modi calls for exchange of data across agencies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday emphasised the importance of the National Data Governance Framework for smoothening the process of data exchange across agencies.

Addressing the all India DGPs conference on its last day, PM Modi called for greater cooperation between the state police and the Central agencies. The three-day conference started on January 20.

He further suggested making the police force more sensitive and training them in emerging technologies.

The Prime Minister suggested that “while we should further leverage technological solutions like biometrics, there is also a need to further strengthen traditional policing mechanisms like foot patrols, etc”.

He recommended repealing obsolete criminal laws and building standards for police organisations across states, and suggested prison reforms to improve jail management.

Modi further discussed strengthening the border as well as coastal security by organising frequent visits by officials.

He suggested replicating the model of the DGPs and IGs conference at the state and district levels for discussing emerging challenges and evolving best practices among their teams.

20230122-203805

