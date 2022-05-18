The Central Board of Film Certification has cleared Kangana Ranaut’s action thriller ‘Dhaakad’ for release with A certification just three days prior to its release.

Kangana has been busy making appearances on reality shows and attending various press conferences to promote her upcoming movie.

Kangana is notably excited about the movie as it showcases her as the action hero of the film. She plays the role of Agent Agni in the movie. The spy action thriller will show Kangana donning various disguises all while doing some death defying stunts.

The movie has been directed by Razneesh Ghai and it also stars Divya Dutta and Arjun Rampal. Going by the trailer of the movie, there are going to be some interesting action sequences and with Kangana in the lead, this will be a rare sight as Bollywood does not show hard core action sequences by female protagonists in a movie.

Dhaakad received its A certification on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. As per the certificate, the movie runs for 131 minutes and 34 seconds, i.e., 2 hours, 11 minutes and 34 seconds.

Kangana Ranaut will be seen decked up in multiple disguises throughout the movie as she busts major crime rackets.

For her role in the movie, Kangana trained in various martial arts and combat techniques, especially hand to hand combat so she could play her role of Agent Agni convincingly.

Arjun Rampal is playing the role of the antagonist in the movie and as per makers his negative portrayal is unlike any seen before. He also trained for several months to make his action sequences look real and authentic.

As per the makers, the combat sequence between Rampal and Kangana have been specially built up to seem awe inspiring to the viewers.

The movie has been shot in Mumbai, Budapest and Bhopal and the cinematography has been done by Tetsuo Nagata, an award-winning Japanese cinematographer. All the action choreography of the movie has been directed by an international crew, because the makers wanted to showcase action sequences at par with movies of the West.

‘Dhaakad’ is slated to release in cinemas on May 20, 2022.