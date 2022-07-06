Producer of the Kangana Ranaut starrer, ‘Dhaakad’ has responded to various rumours and reports about the aftermath of the poor performance of the movie, including the rumour that he had give up his office to repay the loans and dues because the movie failed to recover the money put in.

In a recent interview, producer Deepak Mukut addressed these rumours and also spoke about why the movie did not do well at the box office. He also reacted to reports of how ‘Dhaakad’ had a hard time getting a release on OTT because of its poor performance at the box office.

For the unversed, ‘Dhaakad’ is an out and out action spy thriller movie directed by Razneesh Ghai which released in theatres on May 20, 2022. The movie stars Kangana Ranaut, Divya Dutta, Arjun Rampal and Saswata Chatterjee in important roles. The movie has been produced by Deepak and Sohel Maklai.

Despite being mounted on a large scale, the movie had a very poor outing in the theatres and barely managed to make Rs. 10 crores at the box office. Tragically, due to no show and zero audiences in theatres, the movie was pulled out several theatres and within one week there were barely any theatres screening this movie.

Now, in an interview with Indian Express, Deepak has clarified about the reports that state he had to sell his office. He said, “These are baseless rumours and absolutely wrong. I have already recovered maximum loss and whatever is left will be recovered in the due course.”

Addressing the movie’s poor performance at the box office, Deepak said, “We had made Dhaakad with a lot of conviction and it was a very well-made film. I don’t know what went wrong but I would like to believe that it’s people’s choice, what they accept and what they not and what they want to watch as well. But according to us, we feel proud to have made a good, female-led spy action thriller, a genre less explored, with good conviction.”

‘Dhaakad’ witnessed a really slow start and saw zero to barely a handful of audiences in theatres. Everyone seemed to prefer the Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ which also released the same day as ‘Dhaakad’. The movie barely made Rs. 50 lakhs on opening day – the worst figures for any movie in a long time.

After the failure of ‘Dhaakad’ Kangana Ranaut decided to keep her chin up and to affirm her positive attitude, posted on her Instagram stories stating, “2019 I gave Manikarnika 160 cr. ka superhit hit, 2020 was covid year. 2021 I gave the biggest film of my career Thalaivii which came on OTT and was a huge success. I see a lot of negativity but 2020 is the year of blockbuster—lock up hosting. And it’s not over yet…I have great hopes with it.”